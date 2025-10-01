Long Lead

Long Lead

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tara Y's avatar
Tara Y
4d

I was Ryan's classmate in grad school and remember him as a terrific storyteller. How cool to randomly stumble across this interview with him in my inbox. Look forward to checking out the Long Shadow podcast!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Long Lead
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture