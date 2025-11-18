Twin sisters Carmelle and Cathy Jean-François share a hug on August 1, 2025 in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo by Sarah Rogers

Every year, thousands of twins pilgrimage to Twinsburg, Ohio, a charming spot that could double for any small American town. There, in the quaint town square, under big white tents and within each others’ embrace, pairs and sometimes trios of birthday-sharing siblings celebrate being the same, but different.

This year, photojournalist Sarah Rogers and filmmaker Kate Bennis made the trek, too. The result is showcased in the latest Long Lead feature, Double Meaning, which captures the annual Twins Days Festival through a collection of interviews, portraits, and a documentary short film.

“I’ve always wanted to go, but I don’t have a twin,” Kate tells Parker Molloy in tomorrow’s edition of Depth Perception (subscribe here). She grew up near Twinsburg, and Sarah’s maternal grandmother is a twin who was born in the town. Working together, the duo crafted a touching human interest feature that has lessons for everyone enduring the current climate of division.

Twins and multiples each have their own unique life experiences, yet the way their lives intertwine — like the double helix of DNA they share — can be beautiful and complex. Often congruent and complementary, relationships between bonded siblings can embody the famous Latin phrase, e pluribus unum: out of many one.

But as Double Meaning shows, twins’ lives aren’t always about having a built-in best friend. “Body dysmorphia, being constantly compared, and grief when you lose a twin and someone that you’ve spent your entire life with — those are all things that I didn’t know about before,” Sarah — who also serves as Long Lead’s creative director — explains in the Depth Perception interview.

Attendees enjoying the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio in August 2025. Photos by Sarah Rogers

Still, the benefits and drawbacks of always having a person seem to be a net positive. Though the reasons why are unknown, research has shown that twins generally live longer than “singletons” (which is what they call the rest of us). So what do twins and multiples know that the rest of us don’t?

Long Lead will share some of the twins' experiences we couldn't fit into the feature via our social media accounts, in particular our TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Bluesky feeds.

Watch the trailer for “Twins Fest” the documentary portion of Double Meaning here:

Three cheers! The Anthem Awards sing Long Lead ’s praises

Long Lead is also excited to announce that our work has been honored with three 2025 Anthem Awards. The winning features are:

Now in its fifth year, the Anthem Awards honor the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. The awards amplify voices that spark global change and are a benchmark for social impact work.

Our goal at Long Lead is to produce journalism that is equal parts art and impact. This is the second consecutive year our features have been celebrated by the Anthem Awards. Last year, Home of the Brave took home two Anthem Awards and The Catch netted one.

Help Long Lead in its mission to promote what we call “journalism without compromise” by sharing our features online and off, and by telling people what you like about them. We’re leading the future of news, and by spreading the word, you’re a vital part of it.

