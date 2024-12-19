Subscribe
"Everything is a big secret." A fact checker's quest to ensure remarkable reporting stands on solid ground
Amid a feature about Haiti's resilience and ruin, Jameson Francisque's resolve to verify key details shows why fact checking is vital in journalism.
Jan 23
•
Long Lead
and
Parker Molloy
December 2024
ICYMI: This year Long Lead turned journalism on its ear
A look back at the award-winning features our longform journalism studio has published in 2024.
Dec 19, 2024
•
Long Lead
November 2024
"Can you help a homeless vet?"
EDITORIAL: It's Veterans Day, and time to acknowledge a sad truth — the VA is unequipped to solve an unhoused veterans crisis of its own creation.
Nov 11, 2024
•
John Patrick Pullen
and
Long Lead
September 2024
Changing the conversation on Haiti
Reported over 13 years "An Unnatural Disaster," Long Lead's latest feature, documents the journey of thousands of earthquake-displaced Haitians and…
Sep 28, 2024
•
John Patrick Pullen
and
Long Lead
July 2024
This summer, Long Lead has already brought home the gold
The Olympics may have just started, but Long Lead has been perched on the podium all season long.
Jul 29, 2024
•
Long Lead
June 2024
Veteran homelessness: An epic government scandal hiding in plain sight
America’s unhoused vets crisis is a story of government malfeasance, neglect, graft… and even death. This is the battle for the West Los Angeles VA.
Jun 11, 2024
•
John Patrick Pullen
May 2024
Binge and learn: A podcast connecting Pop-Tarts, mockingbirds, and American gun violence
All episodes of Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust are now availablel
May 31, 2024
•
John Patrick Pullen
April 2024
A podcast that will stop you in your tracks
Long Shadow, hosted by Garrett Graff, returns for a third season that chronicles the epidemic of violence surrounding America’s gun debate.
Apr 9, 2024
•
John Patrick Pullen
February 2024
The ultimate strength test: Saving Ukraine’s tiniest victims
World-champion powerlifter Anna Kurkurina is an angel for animals and the subject of Long Lead's first photo essay.
Feb 13, 2024
•
Long Lead
January 2024
It’s January 6, again. It’s January 6, still.
Three years ago, an insurrection threatened American democracy — and it might still be raging today.
Jan 5, 2024
•
John Patrick Pullen
December 2023
Tell us how to make Long Lead better 📢
Complete our year-end survey.
Dec 21, 2023
•
Long Lead
Revising Sports Illustrated
The first draft of the magazine's history omitted adventure writer Virginia Kraft. Seven decades later, outdoor journalist Emily Sohn sets out to…
Dec 5, 2023
•
Heather Muse
